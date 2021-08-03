Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. 4,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.