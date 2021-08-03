Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 460,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The stock has a market cap of $461.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.