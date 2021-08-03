American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

