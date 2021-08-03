Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 533,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $323.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

