Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12 month low of $130.26 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,119 shares of company stock valued at $171,797,464. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.