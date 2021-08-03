Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $383.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

