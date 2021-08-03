Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $383.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.00.
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
