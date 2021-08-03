Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $400.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.65.
Arista Networks stock opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $383.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.00.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
