Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $400.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.65.

Arista Networks stock opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $383.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

