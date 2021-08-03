Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

IPI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Earnings History for Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.