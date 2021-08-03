Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.92% from the company’s previous close.

LBRT has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

LBRT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,765,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,379,494. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

