Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 461.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NERV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NERV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 1,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

