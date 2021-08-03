Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the period. WestRock makes up about 1.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in WestRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in WestRock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

