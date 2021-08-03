Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,604 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,856. The stock has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

