Madison Wealth Partners Inc Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 270,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $9,275,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

