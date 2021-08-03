Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.