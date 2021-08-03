Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 72,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $488.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.46.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

