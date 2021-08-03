RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 24.1% in July

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $8,300,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. 42,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.94.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

