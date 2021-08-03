Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth about $3,764,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CVEO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.81 million, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 3.90. Civeo has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.