Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expands By 23.6%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 140,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period.

BUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Burford Capital stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 400 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

