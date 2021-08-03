View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.97

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 3116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIEW. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get View alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,836,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,249,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $11,100,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth approximately $10,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

View Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.