Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 7,472 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,500 shares of company stock worth $184,810,371. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $11.26 on Tuesday, reaching $364.00. 174,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,045. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

