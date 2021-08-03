$15.55 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report sales of $15.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.10 million to $16.00 million. The ExOne posted sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $70.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $71.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.