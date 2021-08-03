The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Earnings Results

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Mosaic stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 195,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,992. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

