IAM Advisory LLC Invests $25.83 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,833,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $402.65. 152,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.