Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $104.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.74 million to $137.30 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $420.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $505.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $608.15 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.38. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.44.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

