Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72. Unisys has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Unisys alerts:

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.