Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

