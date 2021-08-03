Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after buying an additional 233,114 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

