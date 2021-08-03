Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Unisys’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

