Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $714,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $205.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

