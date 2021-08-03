Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

NYSE LCII traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.63. 5,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,515. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

