Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.78. The company had a trading volume of 161,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,011. The stock has a market cap of $226.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

