3,293 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,595. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

