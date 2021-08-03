Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 217,466 shares.The stock last traded at $62.37 and had previously closed at $66.75.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.