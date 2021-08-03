BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $24.08

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.61. BP shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 184,235 shares.
BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.
The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08.
BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)
BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.
