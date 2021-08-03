CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

NYSE CNA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

