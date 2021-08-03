Pachira Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.81. 534,979 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.