Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Pachira Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 513,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after buying an additional 120,631 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $23,019,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $10,821,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. 20,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.