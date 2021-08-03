iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$80.14 Average PT from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

IAG stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.98. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$44.54 and a 12-month high of C$72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.4068439 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

