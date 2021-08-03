NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives $6.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NXE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 35,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,322. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

