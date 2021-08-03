LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,158 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

First Solar stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.90. 66,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

