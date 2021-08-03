Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00813438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00094951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042313 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.