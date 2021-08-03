Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $142,927.76 and $25.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00100551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00141989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,275.30 or 1.00151085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00846418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

