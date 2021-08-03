Denise R. Rutherford Sells 3,135 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.09. 5,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,868. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.69.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.