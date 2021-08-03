Cortex Hits Market Cap of $25.98 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and $3.97 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00813736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,337,549 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

