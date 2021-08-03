Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. iA Financial lowered shares of Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of CPXWF remained flat at $$33.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

