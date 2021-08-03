Stifel Nicolaus Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$6.75

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 2,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,545. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $725.15 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

