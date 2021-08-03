Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

KUBTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

KUBTY traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113. Kubota has a twelve month low of $73.09 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

