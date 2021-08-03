Old Port Advisors Sells 3,851 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Rayonier makes up approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.