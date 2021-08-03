Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN DXR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,339. Daxor has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

