Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN DXR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,339. Daxor has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69.
Daxor Company Profile
