VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 1,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,519. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

